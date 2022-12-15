T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Walk Arm-in-Arm on a Date Night Amid ‘GMA3’ Affair Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were brave enough to go out in publicsince getting suspended from “Good Morning America 3” over their alleged affair.

via Page Six:

Even though their professional careers are hanging in the balance while ABC conducts an investigation into the nature of their relationship, the co-anchors appeared carefree and committed to one another while strolling the rainy streets of New York City on Thursday — arm-in-arm.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen smiling and laughing as they made their way down the sidewalk following a presumed lunch date at Capital Grille.

Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, sat at the restaurant’s bar, where they enjoyed steak, salad and wine. They sat closely next to each other and conversed throughout the meal.

After lunch, the duo strolled back toward Holmes’ Financial District apartment.

While the broadcasters matched in blue jeans and neutral-toned peacoats for the outing, Holmes opted for black sneakers and a black scarf, while Robach completed her look with brown boots and a white hoodie.

On Tuesday, an insider told the Mail that the two “wouldn’t dare be caught together … while ABC is making a decision.”

“Their marriages are over, but they have children to think about, and they don’t want to jeopardize their futures with the network any more than they already have,” the informant said.

That’s bold.