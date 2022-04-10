T.I. Gets Booed During Comedy Show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn [Video]

T.I. thought he could pull of being a comedian during the Brooklyn stop of the April Fools Comedy Jam, but as expected he ended up being the joke — and got booed.

via XXL:

Tip was on the lineup for Power 105.1’s April Fools Comedy Jam, which took place yesterday (April 9) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. The Atlanta rapper-turned-comedian was on the bill along with well known names in the comedic field like Nick Cannon, Eddie Griffin, B. Simone, Rip Michaels, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, Joe Torry, HaHa Davis and Jacob Williams. Video of a portion of T.I.’s set has been circulating the internet and shows The L.I.B.R.A. rapper getting booed on multiple occasions.

In one clip, T.I. tells a joke about determining whether or not a date is for the streets. It does not go over well with the crowd and is met by boos and silence. Later on in his set, T.I. tells a joke about having sex with someone’s mom. The crowd was not feeling that joke either. Some boos can be heard, but it was the lack of laughter that also led to the awkward post-joke moment where the neophyte funny-man appeared to lash out.

“Well, got damn,” Tip told the crow. “I’ma tell y’all muthafuckin ass like this. Y’all got one more mutherfuckin album out of me. It’s called Kill the King. For muthafuckers like you. And I appreciate y’all cause you make me the absolute best.”

T.I. needs to sit down somewhere — and stay down.

Damn T.I. just got booed at his stand up comedy show in Brooklyn, NY ?? pic.twitter.com/P8YVb3oyDg — Piñata Farms ? (@pinatafarms) April 10, 2022