T-Boz Insists She's 'Just Fine' Despite Fans' Concern After TLC's Australian Tour Cancellation

TLC have announced that their upcoming tour of New Zealand and Australia has been cancelled.

via: AceShowbiz

T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) is not sick. The TLC member insisted that she’s “just fine” after sparking fans’ concern with the cancellation of the group’s Australian tour.

The 53-year-old set the record straight in a comment section underneath theJasmineBRAND Instagram post. “Thx but I’m JUST FINE!!! Great actually! Just bcuz I hv Sockle cell doesn’t mean I’m SICK all the time!!! My name was no where in that article! It was for business reasons ONLY!” she penned.

T-Boz’s bandmate Chilli (Rozonda Thomas) also joined in to back up the former’s remark. “Tionne is not sick..she’s doing great! And we’re excited about our tour in Japan, March 16th,” Chilli wrote.

The shows’ cancellation was announced through the girl group’s official Instagram page. “To our incredible Australian and New Zealand fans, with heavy hearts, we regret to announce the cancellation of our upcoming tour,” it read.

“Unforeseen circumstances have made it impossible to proceed, and we sincerely apologize for any disappointment. to our fans. Your support means everything, and we promise to make it up to you,” it added. “We can’t wait to be back in your beautiful countries soon. Thank you for your understanding and love.”

Additional information stated that “all purchased tickets will receive a full refund.” It noted, “Tickets will be automatically refunded in full (including refundable ticket purchase, if relevant) to the original payment method used for purchase, and patrons do not need to take any action.”

TLC was set to kick off the tour in March, making stops in Adelaide, Sydney, Brisbane, and Perth. They were supposed to be joined by fellow 90s girl group En Vogue as well as rapper Busta Rhymes.