Jamie Foxx Resumes Filming Back in Action with Cameron Diaz in Atlanta After Medical Scare

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are back in action.

On Saturday, the actor, 56, was spotted filming his upcoming Netflix movie Back in Action with costar Cameron Diaz for the first time since experiencing a medical emergency last April.

Jamie was photographed on the Atlanta set walking with his hands in his pocket alongside Diaz, 51. Both were dressed casually.

After filming for Back in Action kicked off in December 2022, the duo was spotted filming various scenes around London, from cruising on a speedboat to trekking through a snow-covered forest.

Production later moved to Atlanta, where Jamie and Diaz worked on the action-comedy flick until Jamie’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed that he had faced a “medical complication” through a post shared on Instagram.

In a statement shared on behalf of the Foxx family, Corinne, 29, wrote: “We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Foxx had previously been spotted filming Back in Action in Atlanta just a few days before the announcement.

His health-related incident did not happen while he was on set, and he was not transported to the hospital via emergency vehicle, PEOPLE later confirmed.

At the time, PEOPLE also confirmed that Back in Action’s set was “shut down” the same day that Corinne made her initial post.

Later in May, Jamie broke his silence on his health ordeal, sharing that he was “feeling blessed” as he thanked his followers for their support.