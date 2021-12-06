T-Boz Claims Her Instagram Was Hacked After Saying 'Poor Nicki Minaj' In A Post Involving Cardi B [Photos]

TLC singer T-Boz ruffled feathers last night after a mysterious comment from her page landed on blogs.

T-Boz (Tionne Watkins) denied that she’s the one who left a disrespectful remark for Nicki Minaj. Having drawn backlash for commenting “poor Nicki Minaj” in a post involving Cardi B, the TLC member claimed that her Instagram account was hacked.

The 51-year-old singer issued her statement on Sunday, December 5. “ACCOUNT WAS HACKED!! Hey guys my account has been hacked and I never made that comment about Nicki Minaj,” she said. “I have no problem and never have had a problem with her at all that’s not like me to even comment on a blog and be messy so all the blogs and unnecessary comments can stop thank you.”

T-Boz was caught leaving the said comment under a video shared by theJasmineBrand. In the clip, Cardi was heard saying “let the black women in” when she’s arrived at a Miami club with her husband Offset.

It’s unclear what T-Boz meant by dragging Nicki’s name, prompting her to draw criticism from online users. Noticing the backlash, the “Creep” songstress added another comment, saying, “MY ACCOUNT WAS HACKED IM ON A ZOOM CALL/MEETING SO I DONT KNOW WHAT WAS SAID OR WHATS HAPPENING YET BUT I SAID NOTHING ABOUT @nickiminaj AT ALL.”

Unfortunately, people were not buying her claims. “I don’t believe her at all, what a quick recovery process. But it is what it is,” one person opined. Another asked, “Someone just randomly hacked your account to say that?” A third added, “They hacked her account and made that one comment on a blog lol okay.”

To prove her innocence, T-Boz shared a screenshot of someone’s profile on Twitter under username @NATERERUN. Alongside the snap, she wrote, “This dude keeps calling my phone pretending to be Nicki’s publicist. My Account Was hacked he probably did it.”

This dude keeps calling my phone pretending to be Nicki’s publicist ????? My Account Was hacked he probably did it pic.twitter.com/LIBJePBrlj — Tionne T-Boz Watkins (@TheRealTBOZ) December 6, 2021

The Grammy-winning singer additionally unleashed a few random phone numbers that kept calling her. “Here’s A LIST OF THE MESSY A** DUMMIES WHO KEEP CALLING MY PHONE PROBABLY HELPED 2 HACK MY ACCOUNT & HV NO TIME IN LIFE CLEARLY BUT 2 BE MESS AND START CRAP BUT FEEL FREE TO CALL THEM SHAME ON YALL,” she argued.

