SZA’s ‘SOS’ Spends Seventh Straight Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s sophomore album SOS proves to be the gift that keeps on giving.

via: Billboard

The last album by a woman with seven weeks at No. 1 was Taylor Swift’s Folklore, more than two years ago, as it notched its eighth and final week atop the list on the chart dated Oct. 31, 2020.

SOS earned 111,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 26 (down 7%), according to Luminate.

Also in the top 10 of the latest Billboard 200 chart: Trippie Redd logs his seventh top 10-charting effort with the No. 3 debut of Mansion Musik, while HARDY clocks his first top 10 with the No. 4 arrival of The Mockingbird & The Crow.

The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured in equivalent album units, compiled by Luminate. Units comprise album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported or 1,250 paid/subscription on-demand official audio and video streams generated by songs from an album. The new Feb. 4, 2023-dated chart will be posted in full on Billboard‘s website on Jan. 31. For all chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on both Twitter and Instagram.

Upon receiving the news, SZA took to her Instagram story to express her gratitude in a spiritual manner.

“7 is yemayas number,” she said. “I’m so thankful to everyone and God thank you.”