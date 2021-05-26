SZA Says Publication Didn’t Let Her Request Black Photographer for Shoot [Photos]

SZA turned down a magazine cover story after a publication refused to hire a Black photographer, the artist shared on social media this week.

SZA has taken to her social media account to call out a publication for not allowing her to use a black photographer. Sharing with her followers, the “Good Days” singer said that she was told no when she requested for a black photographer during a pictorial shoot.

“I requested a black photographer for a cover n the mag told me no lol its 2021.. and almost Juneteenth . Respectfully I can’t do it,” SZA wrote in the blue bird app. When one of her followers asked her to “expose” the magazines, SZA replied, “Das not my vibe but there’s TOO many elite black creatives rn to not allow it.”

In another tweet, SZA said, “S/o @RollingStone @Cosmopolitan and @wonderlandmag btw for all using black photogs in our recent covers. gotta celebrate when it’s RIGHT too !”

Following the tweets, a number of black photographers reached out to her. “Glad you stood your ground! I’m LA based and I’d love to work with you sometime,” one person wrote to the musician. “I’m here because the universe told me to shoot my shot all 2021 . Located in the DMV,” another artist tweeted to her.

In a comment on a ShadeRoom post about her tweets, SZA elaborated a bit on what it meant to her, adding that it’s “not deep I jus like the way my ppl SEE me.”