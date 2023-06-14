SZA Is Outraged By All The Online Harassment Lizzo Faces And Wonders Why People Don’t Stand Up For Her More

A couple weeks ago, Lizzo saw a rude comment about her body on Twitter and justifiably launched into a tweetstorm, writing in part, “Y’all don’t know how close I be to giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying my money and my man on a F*CKING FARM…”

SZA was apparently an onlooker of this saga and today, she got heated as she shared her perspective.

via: AceShowbiz

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling, well spoken s**t talking, internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending. Where the f**k do y’all be at for Lizzo?” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, June 13. “Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down?”

One of her followers asked, “So people don’t go to war for Lizzo in this app?” In response to that, the 33-year-old singer replied, “NOT EF**KINGNUFF. For as much free love, encouragement and positivity she embodies n shares on every app daily? The ratios’s don’t add up.”

Concluding her statements, the R&B singer claimed that she “also dgaf who don’t agree. It’s been on my mind for a minute .. makes me upset. Jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY. Why add?”

The “Kill Bill” singer’s posts arrived after Lizzo hit back at haters commenting on her body. The “Truth Hurts” singer replied to a hater asking, “How is Lizzo THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating.” She said, “I JUST logged on [on this] app and this is the type of s**t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world.”

“Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO,” the Yitty shapewear line founder continued. She also said that she’s “tired of explaining” herself and “seeing [her] name in some bulls**t.”

In a separate post, Lizzo responded to someone who claimed that Lizzo doesn’t want to change her appearance because her size is “her brand.” Firing back, she stressed, “I’m not trying to BE fat. I’m not trying to BE smaller. I’m literally just trying to live and be healthy. This is what my body looks like even when I’m eating super clean and working out!”

Admitting that she was “starting to get heated,” Lizzo added, “I HATE IT HERE.” The musician went on to lament, “The Love definitely do not outweigh the Hate on social media.” She also revealed “how close” she is to “giving up on everyone and quitting and enjoying [her] money and man [Myke Wright] on a F**KING FARM.”

The Grammy winner also noted that she “NEVER” searches herself online. She added, “to the people who haven’t had an original thought or fresh air in years, BEING FAT ISNT MY ‘BRAND.’ BEING FAT IS WHAT MY BODY LOOKS [LIKE]. THATS IT. THATS ALL.” She made it clear that her brand is actually “FEEL GOOD MUSIC,” “CHAMPIONING ALL PEOPLE” and “BLACK GIRL LIBERATION.”