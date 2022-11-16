SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really)

SZA fans have been waiting a long time for her second album, S.O.S., but it looks like they’ll be having a merry Christmas this year.

via: Pitchfork

SZA is planning to release an album called S.O.S. next month, Billboard reports. She said she is “currently stressed” about meeting the deadline for the long-awaited follow-up to Ctrl, however, and expressed doubts about continuing her music career long-term.

“I feel like music, in this capacity, I don’t see longevity,” she told Billboard’s Heran Mamo. “I like to create, I like to write, I like to sing, and I like to share. But I don’t know if chasing after superstardom or whatever I’m supposed to be doing right now is sustainable for me or for anybody. I’ma take a good swing at it, and I’ma give ’em my absolute best.”

SZA also expressed misgivings about industry processes: “I hate the red tape analytics of dropping anything—it’s so stressful,” she said. “I definitely have heard [the term ‘digital service provider’] more this week and last week than I have ever. I don’t like the way it sounds—it sounds stressful and like something that requires a lot of attention and maneuvering. I hate the word ‘single.’ It’s like, ‘What the fuck separates a single from other shit on my album that I like? Why does it have to be different?’”

Fans have speculated that the album is coming out next month ever since she was announced as the musical guest for the December 3 episode of Saturday Night Live. They also interpreted a possible easter egg in her video for “Shirt” as a clue to the release date. If it does turn out to be correct, SZA heads will be having a happy holiday, indeed.