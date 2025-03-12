Home > NEWS

SZA Calls Out Shannon Sharpe For “Tacky” Question About Her BBL During Coco Jones Interview

BY: Walker

Published 6 hours ago

SZA caught wind of Shannon Sharpe discussing her BBL and the singer-songwriter has spoken up.

While interviewing the “Bel-Air” actress, Sharpe referenced SZA and her public comments about her BBL, asking Jones if she knows of any other people who have regretted the procedure as well.

In the viral clip, Jones masterfully pivots the topic away from the singer , specifically, answering generally about the women in her own life. “Um, no,” she replied to Sharpe. “The girls that I talk to, they be like, ‘Girl, do this.’”

Naturally, the comments under the clip are flooded with people confused with the question at large, and specifically why Sharpe chose to loop SZA into the conversation. One user wrote, “Why would this question be for her,” while another wrote, “asking her about SZA is wild.”

Well, the clip gained enough traction that it caught the attention of the “Kill Bill” singer herself, who took to the comments with her own thoughts on the peculiar question.

“Lmaooo now why would this be a question for coco,” she wrote in the comment that’s gained over 800 likes. She continued, “Poor baby she handled it well now Shay Shay.”

“Incredibly tacky.. I wanted to come here too dah well,” she added in another comment underneath the video. Yikes.

As we reported, last year SZA did open up about her BBL procedure when speaking to British Vogue. She told the outlet at the time, “I’m so mad I did that shit. I gained all this weight from being immobile while recovering and trying to preserve the fat. It was just so stupid.”

She clearly has mixed emotions around the subject, as she then added, “But who gives a f**k? You got a BBL, you realize you didn’t need the shit,” while also explaining that while a part of her does regret it, she’ll “do a whole bunch more shit just like it.”

via: The Root

