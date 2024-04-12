'SYTYCD' Star Korra Obidi Suffers 'Acid Attack' in London | lovebscott.com

Korra Obidi, a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, says she was attacked in London by a woman who stabbed and threw a burning liquid on her.

Korra Obidi, a former contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, says she was attacked in London by a woman who stabbed and threw a burning liquid on her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Obidi, a dancer and author, documented the aftermath of the alleged attack in videos posted to her Instagram on Thursday.

“Currently in an ambulance to the hospital, there was a knife, acid attack on me in the UK,” she wrote in the caption of one video, in which she appeared to hyperventilate as she used Coca Cola to wash off the substance she said was hurled at her face.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5oCfDONCwT/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The camera panned down to the ground, where a yellow knife could be seen with what appeared to be blood on it. A bystander could also be heard in the video pointing out that Obidi had blood on her.

The video then cut to officers spraying her back and pouring something into her eyes.

The dancer said it happened “in the middle of a live stream.”

“There’s been a lot of hate in the past but this physical assault is a wake up call,” she wrote.

The dancer suffered a cut to her hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment, the Metropolitan Police in London said in a statement to People.

Officials were called about the incident around 1:40PM local time.

“Another woman left the scene prior to police arrival,” police said.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5qWfCuuidD/?igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Obidi described her alleged attacker in the Instagram video caption as a “black female. 5 foot.”

Authorities said the investigation was ongoing, and no arrests have been reported.

“Officers attended and found a woman in her 30s with a cut to her hand and reporting a liquid had been thrown at her face,” authorities said, adding that the liquid that was thrown turned out to be a “non-noxious cosmetic item.”

Later in the day, Obidi wrote in a comment on the video: “Guys I’m in the hospital. Safety with travel is no longer a luxury but necessity. The acid was salicylic and I was lucky. Love you guys.”

“I escaped with the best possible scenario and this I am grateful,” she added. “Hoping the investigations will yield some closure as to who the ring leader to all these attacks are.”

“I have been suffering in silence for 2 years since divorce. Glad this was LIVE and there is ample evidence. Don’t want to wait till the worse happens and help will finally come.”

Obidi’s ex-husband, chiropractor Justin Dean, posted a video to Facebook on Friday to address rumors that he may be responsible for the alleged assault.

“People are blaming me and I’m tired of the crazy smear campaign from hell,” he said.

Obidi announced she and Dean had finalized their divorce in November of 2022.

The dancer appeared on So You Think You Can Dance in 2019, but did not advance beyond the auditions.

via: RadarOnline