Symone Sanders Townsend Had Time Today, Some Dems and Harris-Biden Insiders Have to Answer for Campaign Failures [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 5 hours ago

Political Commentator Symone Sanders-Townsend gathered parts of the Democratic Party while discussing the presidential election.

During a Saturday segment on MSNBC’s The Weekend, Townsend and the rest of the panel were discussing how the Democratic party should evaluate the historic loss on Tuesday and whether there are lessons to learn from it.

Election data indicates that Trump increased his support in nearly every voter demographic, including Latino men and White women. Trump also increased his support in some areas of heavily Democratic states, including around New York City, and won Democratic stronghold counties in places like Texas and Florida.

Townsend, however, seemed to point the finger at White women – literally – and said that they as need to “address” that “internally” to figure out why it would happen.

I’ve been very dismayed, actually, by this whole working class voter conversation because are Black people not working class? Okay. If it was really about the issues, if it’s really about the message. How did that message break through to Black working class people and it didn’t break through to the majority of anybody else?

And I see y’all White women and Hispanic voters out there that are in my inbox right now saying, but we voted for her. Yes, but let me explain how this works. Okay. As Black woman in America, if something happens, and somebody does something.

You know, then it’s like, I understand I didn’t do it. But we got to address the things for everybody else. So this is the box that we’re in. I understand there are White women out here that voted for Kamala Harris, but baby 52% of y’all voted for Donald Trump. And this was not the first time. Now for the third time.

So you’ve got to come together and address it internally. So I understand you didn’t do it, but enough people did where y’all got to have a conversation.

