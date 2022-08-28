Sydney Sweeney Responds to Backlash Over Assumed ‘MAGA-Inspired’ Hoedown [Photos]

Sydney Sweeney is dismissing the criticism she and brother Trent received after sharing several snaps from their mother’s surprise birthday hoedown Friday night, as followers expressed disappointment in what they assumed were signs of her family’s conservatism.

via: Vulture

One of the photos from the Instagram post, which went viral on Saturday, shows Sweeney cutting cake alongside her mom, grandmother, and a man wearing a Blue Lives Matter shirt. “No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown,” Sweeney captioned the post.

In photos posted by Sweeney’s brother, Trent, attendees of the party are also seen wearing MAGA parody hats reading “Make Sixty Great Again.”

Following pushback on Instagram and Twitter in response to the photos, Sweeney tweeted, “You guys this is wild. An innocent celebration for my moms milestone 60th birthday has turned into an absurd political statement, which was not the intention. Please stop making assumptions. Much love to everyone and Happy Birthday Mom!” And that’s our cue to log off!

