Swizz Beatz Seemingly Responds To Reports That He Had An Affair With LaLa Anthony [Photo + Video]

Swizz Beatz is shutting down the claims he’s having an affair with Lala Anthony while being married to Alicia Keys.

via: Hot97

Radio personality, Miss Jones, alleges that she heard a rumor that Swizz Beatz was having an affair with Lala Anthony.

‘Miss Jones In the Morning’ Youtube channel, Jones shares, “someone that claims to be working in Swizz’s camp reached out to me… via DM, saying ‘I work for Swizz and I need you to know that him and Lala have been having an affair. They are madly in love with each other but he has already told Lala and he continues to tell her’, ‘calm down, I’m not leaving my wife’.”

She continues,“If you don’t believe me, go on his page on IG. He always starts leaving comments in the morning and she [Lala] be the first one to respond. But, she don’t just leave one response, she keeps it going and going, to the point where he [Swizz] says you gotta chill because it’s starting to look obvious to my wife [Alicia Keys].’”

Radio personality Miss Jones is spilling some alleged tea. She repeats an alleged rumor that she heard over a year ago, about #Lala and #SwizzBeatz. Full story on #theJasmineBRAND.com (? @missjonesofficial in the morning) pic.twitter.com/E7BeMlIrch — BACKUP ACCOUNT (@JasmineBrandTHE) December 15, 2021

Swizz Beatz seemingly replied to allegations by sharing a picture of his wife Alicia Key’s new song “LaLa.” He captions it, “This is the only LALA I’m rocking..Now go get the KEYS ALBUM it’s avail everywhere and its a classic..”

LaLa Anthony and Alicia haven’t bothered to respond to Miss Jone’s comments. The singer and music producer have been married since 2010. Swizz’s ex-wife claims there was overlap between her relationship with Swizz and his relationship with Alicia.

The three have since worked out their issues and appear to be on the same page.