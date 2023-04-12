Swizz Beatz HH50 Vol. 2 EP Will Feature Nas, Lil Wayne & More

Swizz Beatz has announced that he has a project on the way that will be releasing later this month.

via: HipHopDX

Taking to Instagram to reveal the project’s title, artwork and tracklisting, Swizzy announced the five-track HH50 Vol. 2 will arrive on April 21. All tracks are produced by Swizz himself, and a portion of proceeds will go toward the Universal Hip Hop Museum.

Other names appearing include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Bandmanrill and Scar Lip.

Check out Swizz Beatz’s HH50 Vol. 2 EP track listing below:

1. “Runway” (Feat. Nas)

2. “This Shit Right Here” (Feat. Lil Wayne)

3. “Take Em Out” (Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip)

4. “City Sound Like” (Feat. Fivio Foreign & Bandmanrill)

5. “Say Less” (Feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)

This makes for the second collab between Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz this year alone, as the pair connected back in February for the former’s Tha Carter VI single, “Kan’t Nobody.” The late DMX is also featured on the song, with his 1998 classic “N-ggaz Done Started Somethin” being sampled on the beat.