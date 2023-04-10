Swae Lee Shares Story About Crying Over Girlfriend Leaving Him for Truck Driver

Swae Lee revealed to Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 in a new podcast interview that one of his first girlfriends left him for a truck driver.

via Complex:

When Rae Sremmurd stopped by the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Swae recalled the moment happening shortly before he and Slim Jxmmi moved to Atlanta to work with the Ear Drummers. At the time, the duo, who were living together in a Mississippi apartment with a third person, couldn’t afford furniture, and Swae remembered the conversation occurring as they sat on the floor.

At around the 15:40 mark above, Swae admitted to shedding tears upon hearing his then-girlfriend say she couldn’t be with him anymore. He disclosed that she left him for a man who worked as a truck driver and earned between $7,000 and $12,000 per month. Swae confessed he wasn’t making anywhere close to her new boyfriend.

Looking back at how everything went down, Swae said he’s “glad this shit happened to me” because it “really got me right early.”

Rae Srummurd dropped Sremm 4 Life last week, their first project since 2018’s SR3MM, which featured a joint album, as well as solo projects from Swae and Jxmmi. Sremm 4 Life includes production from Mike Will Made-It, Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, and more, in addition to appearances by Young Thug and Future.

Everything ended up for the best, we suppose.