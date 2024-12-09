Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO Killing Arrested, Had Gun & Writings Tying Him to Crime

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Luigi Nicholas Mangione is in custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, as a person of interest in connection with the brazen Midtown Manhattan murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson last week, according to authorities.

Mangione, 26, was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m. EST in Altoona, Pennsylvania after police received a tip that he was eating at a McDonald’s, according to Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny identified Mangione as a “strong person of interest” taken into custody on firearm charges stating he was born and raised in Maryland, has ties to San Francisco and his last known address is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference that Mangione “matches the description of the identification we’ve been looking for” and added he was “in possession of several items that we believe will connect him to this incident.”

The mayor called it “good, old-fashioned police work” which led to someone recognizing the potential suspect.

Tisch added Mangione was carrying a firearm and officers found a suppressor, “both consistent with the weapon used in the murder.”

Investigators noted the weapon was a ghost gun capable of firing a nine-millimeter round. A ghost gun can be assembled at home from parts without a serial number, which makes them hard to trace.

They also recovered clothing, including a mask consistent with those worn by our wanted individual,” Tisch said. “Also recovered was a fraudulent New Jersey ID matching the ID our suspect used to check into his New York City hostel before the shooting incident.

According to Kenny, police found a three-page document with writings suggesting Mangione had “ill will toward corporate America.” The handwritten document “speaks to both his motivation and mindset,” Tisch said.

On Monday afternoon, the NYPD and FBI arrived in Altoona to interview the suspect, Rep. John Joyce, R-Pa., told CNN. Mangione would need to be extradited to New York to face any charges related to the killing there.

A preliminary arraignment for Mangione will be held at approximately 6 p.m. Monday at the Blair County Court House.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is cousins with Republican Baltimore County Delegate Nino Mangione, WBFF reports.

Online records showed that Mangione went to the Gilman School in Baltimore City, and was the class valedictorian in 2016.

“We recently became aware that the person arrested in connection with the killing of the UnitedHealthcare CEO is a Gilman alumnus, Luigi Mangione, Class of 2016. We do not have any information other than what is being reported in the news,” the Head of School at Gilman said in a statement. “This is deeply distressing news on top of an already awful situation. Our hearts go out to everyone affected.”

via: FOX Baltimore

