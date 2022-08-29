Suspect in Deadly Dockweiler Beach DUI Crash Was Out On Bail for Prior DUI, LAPD Says [Video]

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.

via: ABC 7

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday morning appeared at a news conference with the family of Jennifer Bledsoe-Bean, who was killed near Vista Del Mar and Imperial Highway on June 12.

Police say the suspect, Neal Cooper, was arrested in February for a separate DUI case in Manhattan Beach and again on Aug. 11 for the collision near Dockweiler Beach. He posted bail each time and was released.

“One of the things that the family is upset about, and we’re not happy about either, is that despite his bail amount being set very high there was a bail reduction and he was able to bail out,” said LAPD Detective James Dickson.

An investigation into the June crash concluded Cooper was driving at close to 100 mph when he crashed into Bledsoe-Bean’s car, Dickson said.

“His actions could have taken your son, or your daughter, your mom or even your grandma. My sister was 21,” said Tiffany Lewis, the victim’s older sister. “She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life, and her death was preventable.”

Police say Cooper is facing vehicular homicide charges for the deadly crash.