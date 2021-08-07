You Sure? Kanye West Says Kim Kardashian Is 'Still In Love with Him' in New Song at 'Donda' Listening Event

Kanye West says that his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian is still in love with him — and he might be right.

via People:

On Thursday, the 44-year-old rapper held his second Donda listening party at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, revealing a new song on his 10th studio album — seemingly titled “Lord I Need You” — which references the couple’s ongoing divorce and the impact it’s had on him.

“Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you’re still in love with me,” West rapped on the track, appearing to reference how Kardashian attended both of his listening events for the album with their children: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

He also debuted updated lyrics to the song “Love Unconditionally,” which he initially previewed at the first listening event.

The track begins with the voice of the rapper’s late mother Donda West, who died in 2007 at the age of 58, offering words of advice about love and marriage.

“Two lessons that he passed along to his children,” his mother says on the track. “The first is that no matter what, you never abandon your family. The second was that no matter what, you love unconditionally.”

At the first event, West rapped in the tune, “I’m losing my family.” But according to CNN and Buzzfeed, West raps in the new lyrics, “I’m losing all my family / Darling, come back to me.”

Other lyrics he previously debuted for the song include: “She’s screaming at me / Honey, why could you leave? / Darling, how could you leave? / Come back tonight, baby / Come back tonight, darling, please / Darling, how could you leave?”

Despite introducing Donda before a sold-out crowd last month, West has continued to delay the release of the highly-anticipated LP — named after the Grammy winner’s late mother — much to the dismay of his fans.

The forthcoming album was believed to be released on Friday, but it’s yet to hit streaming services.

Donda is West’s first since the release of his 2019 gospel album Jesus Is King, which earned him a best contemporary Christian album Grammy.

The album is also his first since Kardashian filed for divorce in February after six years of marriage.

Kim can still be in love with Kanye and not want to be married to him at the same time.