Is She Sure? Julia Fox Calls Kanye West Her 'Fave Makeup Artist' as He Helps Perfect Her New Look [Photo]

Julia Fox has been out in the streets of Paris looking…different.

She credits her new glam to none other than Kanye West.

via People:

Fox, 31, shared a snap on her Instagram Story that appears to show the 44-year-old “Stronger” rapper touching up her makeup.

In the photo, West bends down towards Fox, who’s sporting a winged eyeliner and a dark smokey eye along with an off-the-shoulder leather red dress paired with silver metallic gloves.

“Wanna know who my fave makeup artist is,” Fox wrote on her Story.

Celebrity makeup artist Daniel Kolarick for Pat McGrath Labs served as the professional makeup artist for Fox, as shared with PEOPLE.

The Sublime Perfection collection was used for her skin while Mothership I: Subliminal complemented her look with Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner and Fetisheyes Mascara. Her lips featured the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Bare Rose and Mattetrance Lipstick’s Beautiful Stranger shade.

The couple, or “Juliye” as Fox called them in a previous Story, made their red carpet debut Sunday at Paris Men’s Fashion Week in France.

They rocked matching denim ensembles with black gloves. West accessorized his outfit with black boots, while Fox wore large gold jewelry and denim boots to compliment her Schiaparelli attire.

The Uncut Gems star rocked the same winged eyeliner, which was her signature look for many of the festivities, as she kept her brunette hair pulled back into a bun.

“Every single part of my outfit was intentional and had a purpose,” Fox told Vogue of her Schiaparelli outfit. “They curated my outfit to fit not just my body, but also my personality and my essence.”

She and West attended the event the Kenzo show along with Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, and Tyler, the Creator.

Earlier this month, the actress credited West for revamping her look.

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Kenzo Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, titled “Fox News,” she said the wildest thing that she’s seen West bring to fruition is her “transformation”.

“After meeting him, a couple days later, all my s— was in boxes, gone. It was so cathartic,” Fox said. “It wasn’t like I was just packing up my old clothes, it was like I was packing up my old life. I was like making that very conscious decision to really put everything in the box. To let go of the past.”

“I’m really surrendering,” said Fox, who met West in Miami on NewYear’s Eve. “For someone like me who’s such a control freak and always so used to taking care of myself, to just let go and be taken care of is foreign at this point in life. I’ve been the primary caretaker of everyone for so long, so it’s a new sensation, but honestly, I think I deserve it.

She previously revealed that the 22-time Grammy winner surprised her with a hotel suite full of clothes on their second date, styling Fox in an impromptu photoshoot during their lavish date night.

A source told PEOPLE that Fox is “kind of like his muse.”

“He loves her smile and attitude,” says the source.

As for Fox “she is intrigued by Kanye,” says the source. “She is flattered by the attention and goes along with his ideas. This is why he likes her.”

She really is milking this moment for everything it’s worth.