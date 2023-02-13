Super Bowl Ratings: 2023 Game Scores 113 Million Viewers, Third Biggest TV Program in History

The Super Bowl delivered its usual massive audience on Sunday — one that was a little bit larger than last year.

via: Variety

That makes the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles not only 1% bigger than last year’s Rams-Bengals game, but the third-biggest television program of all time. The only telecasts to ever score a larger audience have been two other Super Bowls: the 2015 Patriots-Seahawks game and the 2017 Patriots-Falcons game.

Fox reported this number based on Nielsen’s time zone-adjusted fast national measurements, including viewership across Fox, Fox Deportes and digital Fox and NFL properties. Last year’s 112 million viewers came from NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL digital platforms and Yahoo Sports mobile properties.

The Super Bowl took place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. and kicked off at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. PT. Along with the game itself, the telecast included a highly anticipated halftime show by Rihanna, the global pop star who hasn’t released an album or performed a full set in six years. (Variety confirmed after the show that her gestures at her belly were, in fact, a pregnancy reveal.)

Additionally, Fox aired a host of big-budget and conversation starting ad spots such as T-Mobile’s “Grease” homage featuring John Travolta, Zack Braff and Donald Faison, and Tubi’s “Interface Interruption” ad that made it look like viewers’ TVs were changing channels away from the game.

For additional comparison, the 2021 Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs drew 91.6 million viewers.