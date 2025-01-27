Super Bowl Matchup Set: The Kansas City Chiefs Will Have A Shot At History As They Face The Philadelphia Eagles

BY: Walker Published 41 minutes ago

The 2025 Super Bowl is set, with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles facing off in New Orleans.

Patrick Mahomes earned a shot at history tonight as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills, 32-29, and will now face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on February 9.

The matchup marks the seventh time the Chiefs have been to the big game and the team’s third appearance in a row. What’s more, if they win, it would technically make the Patrick Mahomes-led team the first in league history to win three Super Bowls in a row. (Historical note: The Green Bay Packers won three consecutive championships between 1966 and 1968, but the first of those was an an NFL Championship, and so not technically a Super Bowl. The team went on to win Super Bowls I and II in 1967 and 1968.)

The Chiefs are now 12-0 this season in games decided by one score or less.

Philadelphia beat the Washington Commanders earlier today, 55-23, in the NFC Championship game. This year will mark the sixth time the Eagles have made the Super Bowl.

The Eagles faced the Chiefs in the Super Bowl two years ago and lost, 38-35. The Eagles’ only Super Bowl win came against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2018.

This year’s game is set for the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It’s the eighth time the venue has hosted the big game.

While Taylor Swift will surely draw interest when she shows up to support boyfriend Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ shot at history will likely be an even bigger huge ratings draw for Fox.

Grammy Award and Pulitzer Prize-winner Kendrick Lamar is the headliner for the Super Bowl LIX Apple Music halftime show, presented by Roc Nation. He will be joined by SZA. Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle and Ledisi will provide pregame entertainment.

