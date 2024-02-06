Sunny Hostin Defends Taylor Swift Ignoring Celine Dion at Grammys 2024: ‘She Got Caught up in the Moment’ | lovebscott.com

Sunny Hostin shared her two cents on the controversy surrounding Taylor Swift and Celine Dion at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

via: Page Six

“I know there’s controversy. People are saying Taylor Swift didn’t give [Dion] enough flowers. That was Taylor’s moment, you know?” Hostin said on Monday’s episode of “The View.”

The television personality, 55, pointed out that Swift, 34, had just broken the record for the most wins in that category, so “she got caught up in the moment.”

“She was probably shocked,” Hostin continued. “Everybody’s shading her.”

The lawyer then agreed with her co-host Whoopi Goldberg’s previous comment that the 66th annual ceremony on Sunday was a “beautiful night for women,” adding, “Let’s not take away from that.”

Fellow panelist Sara Haines, meanwhile, echoed that the pop star was “shocked” and had “a lot of emotion” going on.

Earlier in the episode, Ana Navarro also praised Swift for handing people “bullying” her with “such grace and such joy.”

“She’s not letting them take away her happiness and her success,” the political strategist, 52, said.

Swift faced backlash from Grammy viewers who called her out on social media for not acknowledging Dion, 55, after the “My Heart Will Go On” singer –– who made a surprise appearance at the awards show amid her battle with stiff person syndrome –– presented her the trophy for her 2022 album, “Midnights.”

The “Cruel Summer” singer ran onto the stage and hugged producer Jack Antonoff and recording engineer Laura Sisk before swiping the award from Dion, who awkwardly clapped for Swift while moving to the side.

Sunny Hostin defended Taylor Swift after the singer faced backlash for ignoring Celine Dion onstage at the 2024 Grammys while accepting the album of the year award. https://t.co/84QSYtNFaw pic.twitter.com/mgegM3Zvbt — Page Six (@PageSix) February 5, 2024