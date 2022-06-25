Summer Walker Regrets Having London On Da Track As Her Baby Daddy [Photo]

Summer Walker has been public about her co-parenting issues with London On Da Track since their 2021 breakup, including a full-on album inspired by the relationship. Most recently, Summer dubbed London “the worst baby daddy on the face of the planet.”

via: AceShowbiz

“I wish that I paid more attention to the person I procreated with,” the 26-year-old told Essence. “It’s still like you never really know anybody. Even how long you can be with people, you just never really know. People be in long-ass marriages, and they just switch up and you’ll be like, “‘Yo, what the f**k?’ So, I guess you can just never really know.”

Though so, Summer made it clear that she is not regretful about giving birth to her daughter Princess Bubblegum. “It brings you the most joy in the world. At the same time, it’s really hard, it’s really stressful, and it’s really a lot of sacrifice. Sometimes, it’s like, is it worth it? Then they smile and make your day, and the answer is yes,” she raved.

Earlier this month, Summer called out London for being the “worst [baby daddy] on the face of the planet.” In the since-deleted post, she wrote, “I literally have the worst [baby daddy] on the face of the planet lol.” She went on to say, “I can’t wait till I can just get some peace.”

The “Girls Need Love” hitmaker, however, claimed that she found strength from her 1-year-old daughter. “It’s okay I tho I have the most perfect bundle of joy in the world, wouldn’t change anything about my past if I could,” she gushed.

Summer has never shied away from slamming London on social media. In May, she revealed that she threw a Mother’s Day gift from her ex in the trash. At the time, Summer responded to fan who asked if she also got a bouquet of flowers from London like his other baby mamas. “Did Summer get a flower too?” the fan asked, to which the musician replied, “Same ones & left them s**ts by the dumpster where they belong.”

Last August, Summer accused London of being a deadbeat parent. “I am the full care taker of my child that man pulls up on the weekend w his mama & gifts for a day or 2 takes his pics but I do all the work when I’m not at work… So once again suck a d**k,” she fumed.