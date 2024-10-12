Summer Walker Finally Announces Her New Album Title, ‘Finally Over It,’ And Teases A New Single Coming Soon

BY: Walker Published 5 hours ago

Summer Walker, in one way or another, is “over it,” and has been for a few years now. It started with her 2019 debut album Over It, then continued with its follow-up, 2021’s Still Over It. Earlier this month, Walker revealed the next part of the Over It saga is coming.

With the assist from Lil Meech, Summer is teasing her upcoming album as she recalls her past relationship with the actor.

The couple broke up in August 2023 after announcing their relationship in April of that year. Meech would be accused of cheating on Walker during the relationship after a viral video of him entering an unknown woman’s apartment surfaced. In the new promo, Walker shared several of the actor’s voicemails.

“Damn, you gonna do me like that,” says a Lil Meech in the voice message. “Hit me back, I was just helping my cousin with the groceries. Let me know when you can talk.”

In another message, Meech added: “Can we talk about it? I know you finally over it. But damn, let’s talk about it. I love you.”

The teaser trailer plays a new track while Summer Walker showers and dresses into a seductie ensemble. The clip represents the artist moving on from a past love. The singer shared the teaser on her Instagram account with a phone number, captioned: “Finally Over It. Call me before I change my number 4044766404 & presave Heart of A Woman now!“

Walker’s forthcoming album picks up five years after her debut, Over It. In celebration of the milestone, the singer has collaborated with Spotify to create a “Queen” playlist with exclusive tracks.The upcoming album will conclude the Over It series.

For the playlist, Summer Walker posted a caption, “I decided to post some of the Lover girls’/boys’ guesses for the album name lol, close, but no! lol check my story for the link to keep guessing.”

The release date of the upcoming album has not yet been announced.

via: Hot97

