Sukihana Proudly Admits She 'Loves to Pee on Herself' After Viral Onlyfans Leak [Video]

Sukihana is someone who knows how to go viral every now and again.

Sukihana has no issues admitting she loves watersports in the bedroom after an OnlyFans video featuring her squirting on camera recently leaked online.

The 31-year-old joined The Armon Wiggins Show earlier this week where she was asked about the viral clip of her climaxing.

“It was piss,” she clarified. “It was 100 percent piss. I love piss. I love to pee on myself. The thing is, I’m a disgusting person so it’s just like, people been knew that about me, I don’t give a fuck. Y’all can keep posting my OnlyFans videos.”

Sukihana explained that she did OnlyFans during the COVID-19 pandemic to support herself and her kids financially but has since ditched the platform.

“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore… Whatever you heard about me it’s the truth. I don’t give a fuck. You know how you break all barriers? You break ’em by telling them everything… Bitch, I did OnlyFans during the pandemic… At the end of the day, I’m an adult entertainer.”

Check out Sukihana’s comments below:

Fans had plenty to say about Suki’s raunchy fetish in the comment section, but many respected her honesty. “While i appreciate her honesty, that was a mouth full. lol,” one person wrote, while another added: “Suki is real and raw asf.”

Although, one fan chimed in condemning her: “If black culture accepts this we’re doomed. She literally has a seared conscience. These kids are going to be treated so bad.”

Sukihana also came to the defense of Yung Miami when the City Girls rapper admitted she enjoyed receiving golden showers from her man.

“I feel like Yung Miami,” she said in April. “I love when a n-gga piss on me. That was real bitch. Y’all hoes scared to talk about what the fuck you like because you so worried about what these bitches gone think.

“Piss on me. Piss in my mouth. Let me piss on his mouth. Let me piss in your mouth [and] fart in your face. I wanna shit on top of your hair and rub it in.”