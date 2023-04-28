Sukihana Performance On Jerry Springer Resurfaces [Video]

Following the news that famed TV show host Jerry Springer has passed away, a clip of Sukihana performing on The Jerry Springer Show has resurfaced.

via: HotNewHipHop

Sukihana has recently garnered attention in the press for a number of reasons. Recently, it was because she had a dispute with fellow rapper Lil Mama on social media. The disagreement stemmed from NLE Choppa’s latest music video, in which Sukihana made an appearance. Lil Mama accused Sukihana of setting back the progress of black women because of her role in the video. The whole argument started when Choppa shared a photo from the video shoot for his “Slut Me Out” remix, featuring Sukihana and Sexyy Red on all fours. In the photo, Choppa leads them by their hair like they are dogs. Lil Mama reportedly left a comment under Choppa’s post, which she later deleted, causing Sukihana to voice her opinions on Twitter.

Today, Sukihana is in the press again for an entirely different reason. After the death of Jerry Springer, which was announced this morning, a clip of the rapper has gone viral. The video features Suki performing on Springer’s show back in 2017. The episode, titled “Sex For Rent,” features the rapper’s once-viral hit “5 Foot Freestyle.” She performs the song on an elevated catwalk before joining a couple on stage. The video came as a shock to many fans who never knew the rapper appeared on the show. However, it is far less shocking than an interview Sukihana recently did. In it, she revealed some extremely personal details about her bedroom preferences.