‘Suits’ Spinoff ‘Pearson’ Lands On Peacock After Meghan Markle Legal Drama Becomes Hit On Netflix

“Suits” spin-off “Pearson” is moving to Peacock.

via: Deadline

The NBCUniversal streamer has added the show, which starred Gina Torres, to its service today. It is hoping that new Suits fans may discover the spinoff as well, which is not available on Netflix.

Pearson ran for one season on the cable network in 2019 but was canceled a month and a half after its season ended.

Toplined by mothership series alumna Torres, Pearson centered on her character, powerhouse lawyer Jessica Pearson, as she enters the dirty world of Chicago politics. It also stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree and Isabel Arraiza.

Pearson originated on Suits, whose Season 7 finale served as a backdoor pilot for the spinoff.

The offshoot, which hailed from Universal Cable Productions, was executive produced by Suits creator and EP Aaron Korsh; Suits EP Daniel Arkin, who served as showrunner; Torres; and Suits executive producers Doug Liman, David Bartis and Gene Klein of Hypnotic.

The move will see NBCU try and win over some Netflix subscribers who may have binged (or be binging) parent show Suits, which has spent six weeks on top of the Nielsen charts.

Earlier this summer, the series broke a Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming; it drew 3.1B viewing minutes during the week of June 26 to July 2 across Netflix and Peacock. The first season of the show was also watched for 27.7M hours in the w/c June 19 after being added to Netflix and stayed in that streamer’s top ten for a number of weeks.

Don’t expect any more spinoffs, though, any time soon. Suits creator Aaron Korsh recently revealed that there was nothing in the works.