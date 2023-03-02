The ‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here! But There’s Bad News, Too… [Video]

And now, the end is near. Less than a month, specifically, until season four of Succession premieres — then leaves us forever.

Succession, as expected, is indeed coming to an end after its soon-to-premiere fourth season on HBO. As creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong explained in an expansive New Yorker chat last month, the decision to make Season 4 the series’ swan song came from a desire to “go out sort of strong” instead of taking a more elongated path to finality.

The new trailer, available up top, sees Brian Cox “terrifyingly mozying” as Logan Roy while Jeremy Strong’s Kendall ponders enlisting the assistance of “death-wrestling ogres.”

Deeper into the trailer, we get another family-wide dig from Logan, albeit with an admission of love tucked in.

“I love you but you are not serious people,” Cox’s character says at one point.

The series—also starring Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, and Alan Ruck—has been an awards and all-around acclaim magnet since its 2018 premiere. Production on Season 4 began in June of last year, with HBO saying at the time that fans could expect a total of 10 new episodes.

Following the airing of the Season 3 finale back in December 2021, Complex ranked all of that year’s episodes. Leading the pack, and rightfully so, was the “All the Bells Say” episode.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s to come:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Succession returns on March 26, two weeks after The Last of Us season finale.