Stunt or Real? OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips, Who Documented Sleeping with 100 Men in 1 Day, Claims She’s Pregnant with First Baby

BY: Walker

Published 24 minutes ago

OnlyFans creator Lily Phillips is claiming that she is pregnant with her first baby.

The OnlyFans star, 23, announced the news on Instagram alongside a carousel of images on Tuesday, Feb. 18. “The secret is out Baby Phillips 2025,” she captioned the post.

The first photo shows Philips cradling her baby bump, while the second features a pair of positive pregnancy tests.

The social media influencer also shared the news on TikTok, posting a video showing off her bump. “It’s official,” she says, smiling, in the black-and-white-filtered clip.

The expecting mom shared no other details regarding her pregnancy.

In early December 2024, Phillips made headlines for her appearance in Josh Pieters’ documentary titled I Slept With 100 Men in One Day. In the film, the OnlyFans star recalls sleeping with multiple men in one day in October to create content for her subscription-based social media page.

@lily_phillipss

the secret is out.. baby phillips 2025??

? original sound – Lillian Phillips

In one viral clip, the model can be seen breaking down in tears as she says she felt somewhat “robotic” sleeping with that many people in one day.

“I think by the 30th when we’re getting on a bit, I’ve got a routine of how we’re going to do this and sometimes you disassociate and it’s not like normal sex at all,” Phillips said. “In my head right now, I can think of like five, six guys, 10 guys that I remember and that’s it. But it’s just weird, isn’t it? If I didn’t have the videos, I wouldn’t have known I’ve done 100.”

via: People

I personally think this is all a stunt, but God Bless if true.

