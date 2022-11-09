Same Story, Different Day: Nick Cannon is Expecting Yet Another Baby, This time with Abby De La Rosa, Her 3rd Child, His 12th [Photo]

Stop me if you have heard this before. Nick Cannon is expecting a baby.

via: US Weekly

Abby De La Rosa, who is currently pregnant with her 3rd child, confirmed that Nick Cannon is the father.

The DJ, 31, shared a post via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, November 8, that read, “1 night with a Libra can turn into 3-4 years. Be careful.” De La Rosa added her own message to the post, writing, “Damn! Lol 1 night turned into 4 years and 3 kids real quick … I see no lies here smh. Y’all be safe out there.” Cannon, 42 — who shares 16-month-old twins Zillion and Zion with the California native — is a Libra.

De La Rosa announced in June that she is pregnant. Shortly after sharing the news, she told her Instagram followers she was looking “to find the best Z name I can find” for the baby. Last month, model Alyssa Scott confirmed that she and Cannon are expecting their second child together after their infant son, Zen, died suddenly in December 2021.

The Masked Singer host also shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Legendary, 4 months, with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx, 1 month, with LaNisha Cole, and sons Golden, 5, and Rise, 1 month, and daughter Powerful Queen, 18 months, with Brittany Bell.

In September, De La Rosa defended her dynamic with the Drumline actor. “Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” she said during an appearance on the “Lovers and Friends” podcast. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.”

She continued: “Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them.”

Tiesi, for her part, told Us in April that she has “love and respect” for all of Cannon’s kids’ moms. “Our kids are siblings. However they decide to go moving forward with their dad, that’s their time and their intimate stuff. We’re just here to support and drop off or pick up or whatever they need. But [it’s] all love. We all are worried about our situation and our children and [doing] the best we can do. If anyone needs something, my door is always open,” she said at the time.

The Nick Cannon Show alum defended his unconventional family during a June interview with Men’s Health.

“I’ve seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there’s a lot of toxicity in that setting,” he said. “It’s not about what society deems is right. It’s like, what makes it right for you? What brings you happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways.”