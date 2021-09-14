Stop the Madness: Taco Bell Testing Monthly Taco Subscription Feature

Subscriptions are taking over the world. The latest company to offer a subscription service is… wait for it … Taco Bell.

via Complex:

The new feature, per a CNBC report from Amelia Lucas, is currently being tested in Arizona and notably arrives more than a year after the chain’s loyalty program launched. The pass is speculated to be designed with the goal of encouraging customers to download and use the Taco Bell app, which allows for more customization options for pre-ordering.

Taco Lover’s Pass-possessing customers at one of the 17 restaurants in Tucson participating in the feature’s testing can order one crunchy taco, soft taco, spicy potato soft taco, or Doritos Locos taco each day for 30 days using the app. The subscription’s monthly cost ranges from $5 to $10.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear what the plan will be after the Arizona testing period for the pass ends on Nov. 24. Complex has reached out to a rep for Taco Bell for additional comment.

The Yum! Brands subsidiary is currently fresh off the news that Lil Nas X having been appointed its new Chief Impact Officer. As part of the partnership, X will offer support for the Taco Bell Foundation’s mission and participate in the announcement of Live Más scholarship recipients.

“This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people,” Mark King, CEO of Taco Bell, said last month.

Taco Bell customers must be a loyal bunch.