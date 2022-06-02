Stop the Madness: Multiple People Reportedly Shot in Wisconsin During Funeral for Man Killed by Police

At least five people were shot during the funeral of Da’Shontay King—a 37-year-old man who was shot and killed by Wisconsin police late last month.

via Complex:

According to WTMJ, gunfire erupted at around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine. Authorities have not identified the victims; however, an employee of the funeral home told the outlet Kings’ family members were among those who had been injured.

Attendee Cortaisha Thompson told the Daily Beast her aunt, Kendra Gamble, was wounded in the shooting and was airlifted to a hospital. The extent of Gamble’s injuries remain unknown, but Thompson said she’s expected to survive.

“She was shot at the gravesite,” she said. “We just left the hospital, she was sent on Flight for Life to Milwaukee. We’re going to Milwaukee now, they just took her there.”

It’s unclear if police have apprehended or identified a suspect.

“Please avoid the area of Graceland Cemetery due to a critical incident,” the Racine PD tweeted Thursday. “The scene is still active and being investigated. We will update you when more details become available.”

King was shot and killed by a Racine officer following a May 20 traffic stop. Police Chief Maurice Robinson said an officer tried to pull over King to execute a search warrant for a felon in possession of a gun. Robinson said King was armed with a gun when he exited his vehicle and fled on foot. The officer, later identified as Zachary B. Brenner, reportedly chased King over a fence and hill before ordering him to drop the weapon. King allegedly refused, prompting Brenner to shoot the man.

King was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Brenner is on administrative leave while the Justice Department investigates the shooting. Authorities say the incident was captured on the officer’s body cam, but the police department has not announced when the footage will be publicly released.

Let’s get this straight — a mass shooting at the funeral of a Black man gunned down by police? Only in America.