Stop the Madness: Man Reportedly Shot Near Young Dolph’s Memorial Site as Fans Gathered [Video]

A shooting reportedly occurred near slain rapper Young Dolph’s memorial site on Thursday.

via Complex:

According to ABC 24 Memphis, a man was shot this afternoon outside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, where Dolph was killed by gunmen on Wednesday. The new incident took place as the station was filming a group of fans visiting the shop to pay their respects to Dolph.

The male victim was reportedly transported to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police told TMZ they detained two suspects at the scene and apprehended a third following a brief pursuit.

Suspects in Dolph’s murder have yet to be identified by police but images of the alleged gunmen were released.

“This shooting is another example of the senseless gun violence we are experiencing locally and nationwide,” Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said of the killing. “Our hearts go out to the Thornton family and all who are affected by this horrific act of violence.” During a subsequent media briefing, as seen below, Davis said the department was advising Memphis residents “to stay home if you do not have to be out.”

Following news of Dolph’s death, fans and artists like Drake, Rick Ross, Gucci Mane, Megan Thee Stallion, and others to social media to mourn the Memphis rapper.

Watch the clip below.

#BREAKING: Our cameras were rolling when a shot was fired during a memorial outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways. More: https://t.co/ED1OXkc5jH pic.twitter.com/eN3L5l096t — ABC24 Memphis (@ABC24Memphis) November 18, 2021