Stevie J Sends Prayers to Diddy's Sons Post-Raid: 'No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper' | lovebscott.com

Stevie J took it upon himself to send up a prayer for Justin and Christian Combs after their dad Diddy’s homes were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week.

via Complex:

On Tuesday, Stevie posted a video to his Instagram Stories of himself vibing out to gospel-oriented hip-hop production. The post seemed to be in response to Diddy’s properties in Los Angeles and Miami being raided, as Stevie tagged the Instagram accounts of Justin and Christian, the latter also known as King Combs. Diddy is reportedly under investigation for sex trafficking.

“No weapon formed against us shall prosper,” Stevie wrote over the video, where he danced and bobbed his head to the beat. Since Steve also tagged producer Rob Holladay, it’s assumed that the beat was made by him.

Along with Diddy, Stevie J was named in a recent sexual assault lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who alleged that Diddy tried to coerce him into sexual intercourse with Stevie. In the documents were screenshots from a NSFW video that Diddy allegedly showed Jones, claiming that it was Stevie having sex with another man.

However, it was later revealed that the images were of adult performer D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis, who responded to the allegations on X.

Jones now seeks $30 million in damages from Diddy, one of the numerous lawsuits made against the Bad Boy Records founder since November.

Stevie — stay out of it.