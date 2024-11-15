Stevie J Claims Diddy Was On Drugs When He Assaulted Cassie In Hotel Video

BY: Walker Published 13 hours ago

Stevie J has always been one of Diddy’s most loyal associates—even dating back to him being a part of the Bad Boys Hitmen production team.

However, in light of recent allegations against the music mogul, Stevie J’s unwavering support appears to be wavering. Speaking in the TMZ documentary The Downfall of Diddy, the producer revealed his shock and dismay at the now-infamous video showing Diddy assaulting singer Cassie.

"He was doing a lot of drugs." Stevie J shares details from his private in-person conversation with Diddy after the hotel video of Diddy beating Cassie came out and says he told Diddy he was hurt when he saw it. (? @TMZ) pic.twitter.com/FP2SvDCqhN — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) November 14, 2024

In an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, Stevie J recounted meeting with Diddy shortly after the video emerged online. He described the encounter as deeply emotional, noting how devastated Diddy was by the public release of the footage.

“He was hurt that the video came out—it crushed him,” Stevie J said. During their conversation, Diddy reportedly echoed the sentiments from his widely criticized Instagram apology, attributing his behavior to being in a “dark place.” Stevie J elaborated, claiming the Bad Boy founder admitted to heavy drug use during that period.

The assertion that drugs played a role in the incident adds a new layer to the ongoing controversy. While it isn’t surprising to hear allegations of substance abuse tied to the music industry, Stevie J stated that Diddy privately confirmed this detail. He also shed light on the mogul’s reaction to the leaked video, suggesting Diddy was less concerned with regret and more focused on who would see the footage.

“He said, ‘Yo, my daughters and my mom gotta see this,’” Stevie J recalled, adding, “And I was like, yeah, your friends gotta see it too.”

Levin questioned whether Diddy’s response revealed a self-centered mindset. However, Stevie J defended his friend, arguing that no one would want to witness such a painful moment replayed. “Who wants to see themselves beating on a girl?” he said. “I think that would hurt all of us.”

Despite Stevie J’s empathy, the revelations have done little to mitigate the damage to Diddy’s reputation, especially as he faces trial for racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

As the case unfolds, the once-unshakable support for Diddy among his inner circle seems to be faltering. For someone who built an empire on loyalty and unity, this moment marks a dramatic shift in the narrative surrounding one of hip-hop’s most enduring figures.

