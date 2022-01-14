Steve's Hearing Loss in ‘And Just Like That’ Came from Actor David Eigenberg’s Real Life, Says Writer

‘And Just Like That…’ fans have been wondering what’s up with Miranda’s husband Steve, played by David Eigenberg, and his significant healing loss.

According to the writers, Steve’s hearing loss mimics the actor’s condition in real life.

via NYP:

“When [showrunner] Michael Patrick [King] reconnected with David Eigenberg about the show, the very first thing that David said was, ‘I got hearing aids.’ It was literally what he led with,” writer Elisa Zuritsky revealed in a Vanity Fair interview. “That actually wound up being Steve’s tone about his aging.”

In the reboot of the hit show, Steve is both hard of hearing and cheated on by Miranda, which devout viewers claim “ruined” his character.

“I couldn’t help but wonder, why have they RUINED Miranda and Steve like Brooklyn Bridge meant NOTHING,” tweeted one anguished fan, citing the first film’s plotline when the couple reunited after an affair.

That’s not to mention how peeved “Sex and the City” loyalists were upon watching Miranda unapologetically cheat on Steve with podcast host Che Diaz (Sara Ramirez), despite Steve having been unfaithful in the movie.

“Miranda just cheats like that and nothing?!!! After the big deal in the 1st movie with Steve!!!” tweeted another viewer.

But Zuritsky bit back at critics of this new plot twist, speculating that their irritation was caused by a “lopsided gender issue” in the reaction to Miranda’s transgression, leading them to “feel angry at her and more protective of him.”

“Sometimes your friends make choices that you might not agree with or that might be concerning, but you sort of have to let them make their own choices,” she continued. “Sometimes it’s hard.”

She reassured the frustrated fanbase, though, that Steve — who, this week, fell short in the bedroom, only adding to the sense of supposed injustice viewers felt on his behalf — will have his redemption. She hinted that the “And Just Like That…” audience will “get that scene” where he opens up about his feelings and needs.

The hint that there will be more Steve moments in the show is a hopeful message for fans who were concerned over his minimal appearances so far. But, rest assured, his lack of screen time isn’t because the writers hate him.

“Everyone on the show, every single person, loves David Eigenberg as a human being. We love him as an actor. We love Steve,” Zuritsky said. “We are really invested in the Steve-ness of him. He’s so full of life, and the Steves out there are good guys.”

Hopefully they’ll address Steve’s hearing loss head-on instead of making everyone wonder what’s going on.