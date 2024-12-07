Home > NEWS

Steve Mensch, Tyler Perry Studios President, Dead at 62 After Single-Seater Plane Crash in Florida

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Steve Mensch, the president and manager of general operations at Tyler Perry Studios, was killed in a single-seater plane crash in Florida on Friday night.

The tragic incident happened on West White Dogwood Drive near the intersection of US 98 and US 19 in Homosassa.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Mensch has been the head of Tyler Perry Studios since 2016, overseeing the day-to-day operations at Perry’s 300-acre studio in Atlanta.

The studio is best known for producing Perry’s Madea films such as Madea’s Big Happy Family, Madea’s Family Reunion, Madea Goes to Jail, A Madea Homecoming, A Madea Christmas and Diary of a Mad Black Woman.

Several dramatic movies and TV shows were also filmed on the lot, such as Acrimony, A Fall from Grace, Civil War, All the Qyeen’s Men and Ruthless.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the late studio head was previously president of Third Rail Studios and led the operations, sales, technology design, staffing and budgeting for the full-service production studio.

Advertisement

Before his death, Mensech worked for beloved actor American actor, filmmaker, and playwright Tyler Perry. He was also a member of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Film, Music & Digital Entertainment and was chairman of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition.

The studio prez was reportedly a “significant figure” in the Georgia business community.

After his death was confirmed, the studio told TMZ that everyone at the company was “completely devastated” by the news.

Mensch is survived by his wife and three kids.

Advertisement

via: Radar Online

Share This Post

LATEST UPDATES

NEWS

Ice Spice Claps Back to Haters Over Weight Loss With Help From SpongeBob

By: Walker
NEWS

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Add New Dates To Grand National Tour Including Extra Toronto Show

By: Walker
NEWS

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Are All Smiles as They Step Out Together

By: Walker
NEWS

Ray J Threatens To Expose His Enemies In Concerning Video

By: Walker
NEWS

Eddie Murphy Is Reportedly Making Martin Lawrence Pay For Their Kids’ Wedding — Despite His $200 Million Fortune

By: LBS STAFF
NEWS

Tyler Perry’s Home Security Thwarts Attempted Burglary, Scares Off Intruders

By: Walker
NEWS

ESPN Announces NFL Legend Randy Moss is Stepping Away Days After He Announced He Was ‘Battling Something’ on Air

By: Walker
NEWS

Demi Moore Says Ex Bruce Willis Is ‘Very Stable’ Amid Dementia Battle [Video]

By: Walker
NEWS

Diddy Lawsuit Accuser Revealed as Anna Kane, Ex-Wife of NHL Star Evander Kane

By: Walker
NEWS

UnitedHealthcare CEO Murder Suspect Has Fled New York City, Police Believe

By: Walker