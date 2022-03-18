Steve Harvey Warns Kanye He and D.L. Hughley Are From ‘Ass-Whoopin’ Era’: ‘Pull Up, It Ain’t What You Want’ [Photo + Video]

Kanye West has said he “can afford to hurt” D.L. Hughley, and now Steve Harvey has issued a warning to leave his friend alone.

The comedian spoke out against Ye following his treatment of Kim Kardashian. In a recent interview, Hughley accused Ye of “stalking” his ex and questioned his mental health, prompting Ye to fire back with a threatening message.

“DL Hughley is a pawn,” Ye wrote in a since-deleted post. “Yeah I know a king not supposed to address a pawn but I address everything and find addresses DL So don’t speak on me or my children I can afford to hurt u.”

Now Steve Harvey is weighing in and warning Ye that there could be repercussions after he threatened his friend and fellow comedian.

“Pull up, it ain’t what you want,” the 65-year-old comedian said during an episode of the “Steve Harvey Morning Show.” “If y’all do get to scrapping, all my cash on D.L., ’cause you have no idea. You’ve been a lil politically, socially-conscious rapper. We from a ass-whoopin’ era. We from a whole ‘nother era.”

Harvey suggested that there could be trouble if he went against him. “Ye, c’mon man, back up,” he continued. “Why you going at D.L.? D.L. ain’t your problem. Don’t go out there.”

During their heated exchange, Ye clowned Hughley over his fashion. “This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???” he wrote in one post, prompting Hughley to respond, “#Kanye how dare you talk about the way someone dresses, look at you!! All those people in your head and not one of em got a Macys card?”

In another tweet, Hughley brought up Kim’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. “#Kanye do you know how horrible you gotta be to make a #Kardashian date a white man!”

Kanye West threatens DL Hughley in a series of Instagram posts: “God does not like you You have no favor Your family hates you I would hate to be related to somebody who used to be famous” pic.twitter.com/0UAosAIG9Z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

During his social media outbursts, Ye also went after Trevor Noah after he criticized Ye’s “harassment” of Kim Kardashian. Ye changed the lyrics to “Kumbaya” to include a racial slur aimed at the “Daily Show” host, prompting Instagram to restrict him from posting and commenting for 24 hours.