Steve Harvey Vows to Clean House After Wife Cheating Scandal: 'He's Ready to Hunt Down Anybody Who Spreads Rumors'

Steve Harvey has recently expressed his annoyance over rogue staff and online trolls who spread false rumours about his marriage in trouble over wife’s cheating scandal.

via: Radar Online

An insider claimed the comedian has vowed to clean house and oust the gossipmongers on his TV game show.

“Steve’s reached the time of his life and career where he’d love nothing more than to take a step back,” the source told the National Enquirer. “He’s a super hands-on workaholic who’s known to micromanage but swears it’s not by choice.”

“The trouble is when he takes his foot off the brakes all hell breaks loose — and this social media debacle is a prime example of that,” the insider continued.

One of Harvey’s verified online accounts recently asked fans to name a comedian who isn’t funny. But the unamused star later bashed the “totally negative” post — and revealed he fired the staffer responsible for sharing it.

Then Harvey’s nerves were tested once again online by a user who claimed Harvey caught wife Marjorie, who he’s been married to for 16 years, having an affair with the family’s chef and bodyguard, prompting the comedian to allegedly demand a divorce.

Harvey, however, insisted the cheating scandal was false.

“Steve is ready to hunt down anybody who spreads rumors about him and his family — and send them packing,” the source claimed.

Businessman Nel Nwoko said his close pal Harvey confirmed that divorce rumors were rubbish. Another insider echoed the businessman’s remarks, saying, “Steve’s not about to let any rumors come between him and his wife.”

“He’s going to be wielding the ax and everybody has their head on a swivel,” the source added. “People around him are walking on eggshells.”

Sources close to the couple told RadarOnline.com that the two have “never been better.” Despite naysayers online, the insiders told RadarOnline.com that Harvey and his wife are “stronger than ever.”

Cheating rumors were initially sparked on X, formerly Twitter. Marjorie was additionally accused of seeking a whopping $200 million divorce settlement.

Insiders dismissed talk of infidelity and said the couple spent the entire summer together, including taking their annual trip on Lakers legend Magic Johnson’s yacht in July.

After the rumors spread like wildfire online, Harvey was ridiculed by social media users for publishing his book on building strong relationships, Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man: What Men Really Think About Love, Relationships, Intimacy, and Commitment — all while allegedly having trouble at home.

Marjorie addressed the gossip on social media with a post of a screenshot of a website titled “How to handle being lied about.”

“My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us,” Harvey’s wife captioned the post. “However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are.”