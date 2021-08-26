Steve Harvey to Host New Courtroom TV Series

ABC has given a 10-episode series order to the unscripted court show “Judge Steve Harvey,” the network announced Wednesday.

via: Revolt

Variety reported on Thursday (Aug. 26). According to the outlet, the beloved “Celebrity Family Feud” host will now “have the final say” on the upcoming show, which is tentatively titled “Judge Steve Harvey.” ABC has reportedly ordered 10 episodes of the upcoming series, which is described by the network as a “courtroom comedy series.”

“Steve plays by his own rules, basing his courtroom on his own life experiences and some good old common sense,” ABC said in a press statement. According to Variety, “Judge Steve Harvey” will feature real-life people who are looking to resolve conflicts ranging from family disputes to small civil claims.

Production for the show will reportedly start this October and filming will continue through November. According to the outlet, casting for “Judge Steve Harvey” is currently underway, and ABC is looking “nationwide for roommates, friends, siblings, neighbors, co-workers and more [who] have humor, heart and passion [and] are ready to settle their case by a legendary celebrity.” As a bonus, all settlements will be paid out by the show, not the defendants.

Den of Thieves, a new branch of Walt Disney Television, will produce the show and Harvey, Brandon Williams, Jesse Ignjatovic, Evan Prager, Jared Morrell and Barb Bialkowski have been tapped as co-executive producers. According to Variety, “Judge Steve Harvey” is set to air on ABC sometime in 2022.

While most courtroom shows have traditionally been hosted by actual judges, such as “Judge Judy,” Harvey will join the ranks of other comedians and presenters-turned-TV-judges, like Doug Benson, who hosted the Comedy Central series “The High Court with Doug Benson.”

Earlier this year, Harvey also took his hosting skills to Verzuz. The 64-year-old oversaw the Easter Sunday (April 4) battle between the Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Steve Harvey can be entertaining, are y’all going to watch?