Steve Harvey Addresses Speculation He, Cedric the Entertainer, and D.L. Hughley Treated Bernie Mac ‘Like Sh*t’

BY: Walker

Published 1 hour ago

Steve Harvey is well aware of those Bernie Mac beef rumors. And he claims to have no idea where they stemmed from.

The comedian/game show host spoke on the topic during his appearance on Black Comedy in America — a 10-part docuseries exploring the impact of legendary Black comics, films, and TV shows. Joined by Cedric The Entertainer and D.L. Hughley (The Original Kings of Comedy), the trio spoke on Mac, who was also a part of their group, but unfortunately, died 16 years ago from Sarcoidosis.

Harvey set the record straight on the group’s relationship with Mac and the misconceptions surrounding it. “Bernie was a special dude, man,” he expressed. “So, you know, when I hear stuff about us and I hear stuff about the dissension, I don’t really know what they talking about.”

“The thing about Bernie was, Bernie was a man’s man. So when somebody say, ‘They treated Bernie like sh*t.’ That was impossible,” he further explained. “This dude, right here, was Chicago, South Side, to his core and blood. You mistreat this dude right here? You know the problem you’re going to have instantly? That was an impossibility. That was a man’s man.”

The discussion of Harvey and Mac came up earlier this year when Katt Williams fueled the rumors on Club Shay Shay.

Williams claimed he was offered a spot on The Kings of Comedy tour, but declined his invite because the group “sh*t on Bernie.” Harvey, Cedric, and Hughley deny offering any other comedians Bernie’s spot after his passing.

“I know the truth,” he said at the time. “You think I’m gonna let you sh*t on Bernie and then come get me? I’m the next King? F**k you. Why? Because the whole time Bernie was here you was acting like you was funnier than him. The reason you’re supposed to go last is because it was your tour. Tell the truth. It was Steve’s tour… of course you gotta close if it’s your tour… but you couldn’t do it because you can’t beat the best. And until you humble yourself, you will forever be kinged by the king.”

via: Vibe

Watch the full interview below.

