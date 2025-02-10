Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Says Allison Holker Is “Denigrating” His Legacy After His Death [Video]

BY: Walker Published 15 minutes ago

tWitch’s mother is concerned his widow Allison Holker is creating a stain on his legacy … by claiming he had a drug problem.

The late Ellen DeGeneres Show alum’s mom Connie Boss Alexander alleged that his wife Allison Holker is tarnishing his legacy with the latest claims in her memoir, This Far in which she wrote, among other aspects of Stephen’s life she says she learned from his private journals, that she found a “cornucopia of drugs” hidden in their house after his death by suicide in 2022.

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” Connie told Gayle King in a clip released Feb. 10 from their upcoming CBS Mornings interview. “And don’t get me wrong, I applaud speaking about mental health awareness, ’cause of course, there was something going on there at the end that we’re not aware of.”

“I applaud that,” Connie continued, “and if that was the intent of the book to make people aware, look out for these type of signs, there’s a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that’s there for his children, you know, there’s now this question in the air when his name comes up. And that bothered me.”

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ widow, Allison Holker, recently released a book that reveals details about a “cornucopia of drugs” that she says she found in their home after his death. Boss’ autopsy reportedly revealed there were no drugs or alcohol in his system at the time of his… pic.twitter.com/RDRy9i61nG — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) February 10, 2025

As to her belief that Allison’s claims have tarnished Stephen’s legacy, Connie replied, “I do. I do.”

That said, Connie, who was joined by another son Dre Rose in their family’s first interview since Stephen’s death, emphasized that is how Allison—mom to Maddox, 8, Zaia, 6, and Wesley, 16 with Stephen—went about speaking about Stephen’s life that she struggles with.

“I’m not saying that my son was perfect,”Connie continued in the clip from the full interview that will air Feb. 11. “I do believe he had experiences where he tried this, that or the other.”

As for Allison, she expressed hope for the family—which also includes Stephen’s brother Cameron—to come together and preserve the So You Think You Can Dance alum’s legacy.

“Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives,” Allison said in a Feb. 10 statement to CBS Mornings. “From Grandparent’s Day, to family lunches, ice cream dates and Cameron’s video game meet ups with Maddox, we hope to continue these traditions over the years and work together to keep Stephen’s memory alive.”

Connie and Dre previously shared how they were blindsided by the claims in Allison’s book.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story,” Dre told Gayle in a clip released Feb. 7 from their upcoming interview. “In to how it was presented and how it was on the cover of a magazine and there’s a public campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out in the media. We’re a family.”

