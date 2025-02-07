Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Family React to Allison Holker’s Memoir in First TV Interview [Video]

BY: LBS STAFF Published 3 hours ago

In an interview on CBS Mornings, the late dancer’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and brother, Drè Rose, expressed their views. Rose mentioned that he thinks tWitch’s journals offer insights into his “marital life,” and he accused Holker of selectively choosing which entries to share.

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ family is sharing their thoughts on Allison Holker’s memoir following its release.

In a preview clip of an interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and brother, Drè Rose, addressed Holker’s new book, This Far: My Story of Love, Loss, and Embracing the Light, calling out her controversial promotion of the memoir, which they described as a “campaign.”

The interview, which will air in full on February 11, marked Alexander and Rose’s first TV interview since Boss’ death. The Ellen DeGeneres Show co-executive producer, SYTYCD alum, and longtime DJ died by suicide at age 40 in December 2022.

“I think people deserve the ability to share their story. I get that,” Rose told King. “But how it was presented and how it was on a cover of a magazine and there was a public, you know, launch or campaign about it, we shouldn’t have to find out about that in the media. We’re a family.”

As CBS Mornings noted, Rose was referring to Holker’s cover story with PEOPLE, in which she claimed she allegedly discovered a “cornucopia” of Boss’ drug paraphernalia in their closet while “picking out an outfit” for him to wear for his funeral. The morning show also said that Alexander and Rose’s relationship with Holker has become “strained” following the promotion of her book.

Also while promoting This Far, Holker also shared that she looked through her late husband’s journals in the wake of his death, saying that she learned Boss had hidden painful secrets from even those closest to him.

When King asked Boss’ mother and younger brother if they would want to read the late dancer’s journals if given the opportunity, they both said they would be interested.

“I think so, just to feel closer to him, ’cause these are his thoughts and maybe get a clearer understanding,” Alexander said. “You know, he’s my son. [They show] who he was and what he was thinking from time to time. So yeah, I think I would.”

“I would love to see all of the journals in [their] entirety,” Rose added. “I think those journals will tell you a lot. I think there’s things in those journals that are good and bad, but I also believe there’s journals about his personal life, his marital life, that are in there.”

“I feel, believe, that there’s been a cherry-picking of things from the journals to reveal or share,” he continued. “And if we’re just gonna be completely honest, talk about it all.”

This comes after Alexander slammed Holker in a statement following her PEOPLE cover story, saying she was “absolutely appalled” by the “untruths” in the media.

“Our family is absolutely appalled by the misleading and hurtful claims made about my son, Stephen Boss,” his mother shared in a post to Instagram. “The recent publications spreading untruths about Stephen have crossed every line of decency. As his mother, I will not let these accusations go unanswered. We will not stand by while his name and legacy are tarnished. He doesn’t deserve this, and the kids don’t deserve this.”

“For the last two years, I have remained quiet and away from the public eye to protect my family. My primary focus has been on healing and attempting to remain connected to my grandchildren,” she continued. “But when I read these dreadful claims about my baby, our beloved Stephen, I realized I could not stay silent any longer.”

She concluded her statement: “Our family will ensure his name and memory are protected, and we are committed to defending his honor.”

Holker also received backlash from So You Think You Can Dance alums. She took to her Instagram Story to defend herself from her late husband’s friends, family, and fans.

She wrote that her “only intention” in writing her book was “to share my own story as well as part of my life with Stephen to help other people.”

“Just like you, I never really knew what happened, and even as I am trying to put the pieces together, I will never really know,” she continued, saying her “intention is to celebrate the love and life I shared with Stephen and our three beautiful children, and also the more complex aspects of both our lives.”

She also said she hoped her story could help others “catch some red flags that I missed before it’s too late.”

Per Holker, all the proceeds from her book are going to a mental health organization she started in her late husband’s honor, Move with Kindness.

“I believe that if Stephen were able to choose, he would choose to have his story told if it meant saving even one life,” she concluded. “Much love to all those who have supported our family these many years.”

She shared her post prior to Alexander’s statement.

In her memoir, Holker opened up about her late husband’s struggles with mental health in the time leading up to his death. To see major takeaways from the book, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had thoughts of harming themselves or taking their own life, get help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free, confidential support for people in distress.

via: TooFab