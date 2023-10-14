Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jada Pinkett Smith Over the 'Public Emasculation' of Will Smith: 'Where's Your Decency? [Video]

Stephen A. Smith doesn’t like the fact that Jada Pinkett Smith is telling all her and estranged husband Will Smith’s business — and he thinks it ‘needs to stop.’

via Complex:

On Friday, the First Take host aired his frustrations with Jada on an episode of his eponymous YouTube show. According to Smith, her interviews and statements over the years have continued to destroy her husband’s image and reputation.

“Let me tell y’all what Will Smith does not deserve: He does not deserve what Jada Pinkett Smith has done to him,” he said. “Now I know people very, very close to Jada Pinkett Smith, and I am not going to utter a disrespectful word about her. That’s not where I’m going. It’s deeper than that.”

He continued, “There are a few questions that Jada Pinkett Smith deserves to be asked to her. Where’s your compassion? Where’s your decency? Where is your respect for a man you still acknowledge as your husband? Where is the respect for a man you walked down the aisle with and pledged your life to in 1997 for better or worse, for rich or [for] poorer, in sickness and in health, ’til death do you part?”

The legendary sports journalist said Jada wasn’t honoring her wedding vows with her recent actions and things should’ve been kept under wraps. Situations such as her fling with August Alsina and claiming she was shocked over the infamous Oscars slap hasn’t improved her husband’s public image.

“Somebody gotta say it to Jada plain and simple: Go to the Torah, go to the Bible, go to the holy Quran, pick whatever you want,” he said. “Let’s talk about the role of a wife, at least from the perspective of just sparing him. I’m not getting in the right or wrong.”

He added, “it’s none of my business… I know it is uncomfortable and grotesquely unfair to emasculate your husband publicly! Publicly. He’s Will Smith. How much smaller do you want to make him? How could you do this? It’s exceeded cruelty.”

If that weren’t enough, Smith also said that whatever Jada does is her business, but talking about that information publicly has to stop because all she’s doing is amplifying the heat she’s getting from people criticizing her.

“This public emasculation needs to stop,” he said. “Jada, all you’re doing is elevating the level of vitriol coming your way. Because it don’t matter what you say. There’s nothing you can say to a man to justify what you have done to Will Smith. Every time I see Jada Pinkett Smith talk about Will Smith, I cringe. We kings. We ain’t here like to be treated like that.”

You can hear what Stephen has to say on the matter in the video below.