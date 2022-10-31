Stephen Jackson on Kanye West’s Latest George Floyd Remarks: ‘You Say Stupid Sh*t, You Get Stupid Prizes’ [Photo + Video]

Stephen Jackson has spoken out on behalf of the family of George Floyd, again in response to remarks made by the artist formerly known as Kanye West.

via: AceShowbiz

After the rapper/designer went off on Floyd’s baby mama Roxie Washington, Jackson took to his Instagram account to drag him by calling him “delusional.”

Defending Washington for filing a $250 million lawsuit against West over his false claims on Floyd’s murder, Jackson said in the Sunday, October 30 post, “U say stupid s**t u get stupid prizes.” The former NBA player added, “U put G name in your mouth speaking false s**t. Self inflicted wounds. Coppin please now them pockets getting hurt.”

In his video, Jackson, who previously called out West for saying that Floyd died of fentanyl, slammed the “Donda” artist who criticized the mother of Floyd’s daughter for suing him despite his $2 million donation in the wake of Floyd’s death. “That’s how u know your donation wasn’t genuine u don’t even know how much u gave them,” he said.

Jackson’s post came after West targeted Washington in a lengthy post on Sunday. “Now for Roxie Washington and Roxie Washington ALONE. I gave 2 million dollars out of my pocket for the family. To help George’s daughter…Your daughter!” he began his post.

“I can guarantee that most of those that came for me after my comments didn’t do what I did! Even those with millions of dollars in the bank! How much did BLM give???? Many gave words. I ACTED,” he added. “Now because of words you want to sue me for 250 million dollars….”

West continued, “When I’m going through an Economic lynching. A Digital Lynching. A Social Credit Score bankrupting. You’re either being controlled or you’re being greedy.”

The Chicago rapper then wrote that Washington should get “some business,” before poking fun at her hat that she was wearing in a picture that he shared on his post. “But You better get you some business…4 GOD get mad,” he noted. “This is how you try someone who was there for your family???? You will never get money from no one else. GOD don’t like ugly… Look at yo motherf**king hat. Yo hat ugly…You know how I feel about an ugly a** hat.”

In his post, West then offered an apology to Floyd’s family. “To the Floyd family: I apologized to you and the black community for my comments on Drink Champs,” he said, before concluding, “Now Come get Roxie before she mess up all y’all money. The Bible is the umbilical chord… Stay Connected.”

Prior to that, West issued an apology for his comments on George Floyd’s death, claiming that losing the Adidas partnership “humbled” him. “When I see that video as a black person, it hurts my feelings,” the 45-year-old star told paparazzi on Friday night, October 28, per Consequence. “And I know that police do attack [sic] and that America is generally racist.”

“And I understand that when we got to say Black Lives Matter, the idea of it made us feel good together as a people,” the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian added. “Now, afterwards there was some things where the money went in order to push us to the Democratic vote.”

The “Gold Digger” spitter also claimed that he finally understood the pain after Adidas cut ties with him, which made him lose his billionaire status. “So when I questioned the death of George Floyd, it hurt my people,” he acknowledged. “I want to apologize. Because God has showed me by what adidas is doing, by what the media is doing, I know what it feels to have a knee on my neck right now.”

“So thank you God for humbling me and letting me know how it really felt,” the Yeezy designer continued. “Because how could the richest black men ever be humbled other than to be made to not be a billionaire in front of everyone off a comment.”