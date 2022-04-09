  1. Home
Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Died After Getting Hit By A Car [Photos]

April 09, 2022 11:41 AM PST

Dwayne Haskins, the former first-round NFL Draft pick who was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his collegiate career at Ohio State, died on Saturday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed the accident on westbound Interstate 595. Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miranda didn’t say why Haskins was on the highway. The accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours.

“He was just walking on the highway and got hit,” Miranda told The Associated Press.

Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

After a standout 2018 season at Ohio State, Haskins was selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 draft.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

