‘Station 19’ to End With Season 7 on ABC

‘Station 19’ is coming to an end with season 7. ABC has decided not to renew the series.

via THR:

The Disney-owned broadcast network on Friday revealed that the upcoming seventh season of the firefighter-focused spinoff of Grey’s Anatomy will be its last.

“For seven seasons, Station 19 has been a highlight of the ABC lineup thanks to Shonda [Rhimes] and Betsy [Beers’] incredible vision, beloved characters and compelling storytelling,” said Craig Erwich, president, Disney Television Group. “With Zoanne [Clack] and Peter [Paige] at the helm of the upcoming farewell season, we have so much to look forward to, most notably the celebration of the show’s milestone 100th episode.”

The news comes as Station 19 will return for season seven with new showrunners Clack and Paige. The duo took over for Krista Vernoff, who stepped down as showrunner from both Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy after last season. Vernoff took over for series creator Stacy McKee after season two and better integrated both shows.

Station 19 will reach its 100th episode landmark in its upcoming seventh season. The drama, starring Jason George and Jaina Lee Ortiz, is the second spinoff to stem from Grey’s Anatomy. The California-set drama Private Practice ran for six seasons and wrapped in 2013.

Like Grey’s, which returns for its 20th season in 2024, Station 19 is executive-produced by Rhimes and Beers. With Station 19 coming to a close, it leaves Grey’s as Rhimes’ last show for Disney after she decamped years ago to Netflix. Both shows are produced in-house by ABC Signature.

The seventh and final season of Station 19 debuts March 14 at 10 p.m. on ABC. ABC recently picked up the seventh season of fellow first responder drama 911 after Fox passed on the pricey drama produced by Disney’s 20th Television.

Station 19 joins CBS’ Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, SWAT and Young Sheldon, as well as The CW’s Superman & Lois and NBC’s La Brea and Magnum P.I., in concluding next year.

It had a good run.