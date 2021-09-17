SpotemGottem Reportedly Shot 5 Times in Miami

Florida rapper SpotemGottem has been hospitalized after he was reportedly a victim of a drive-by shooting on Friday.

via: Revolt

SayCheese TV first reported that the rapper, who hails from Jacksonville, Florida and is best known for his hit single “Beat Box,” was shot five times and is currently in “critical condition.”

According to Complex, which reached out to SpotemGottem’s lawyer, the 19-year-old was the victim of a drive-by shooting. The outlet confirmed that SpotemGottem has been hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

“SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio,” his lawyer said.

Details about the shooting are scarce. SpotemGottem last updated his Instagram Story on Thursday to tease that his next mixtape is “on the way.” In May, he released his album Most Wanted, which featured DaBaby. Earlier this year, SpotemGottem’s 2020 smash hit “Beat Box” spurred the viral “Junebug” dance challenge on TikTok as well as several high-profile remixes by Polo G, NLE Choppa, Latto and more. In 2020, he also released his mixtape Final Destination, which featured Pooh Shiesty, Jackboy and Hotboii.

Back in July, SpotemGottem was arrested on felony gun charges. Earlier this month, the rapper’s attorney accused the Dallas Police Department of sharing “reckless, false statements” about him in connection with an ongoing murder investigation.

We’ll continue to update you with the latest as more information becomes available.