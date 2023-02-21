‘South Side’ Canceled By HBO Max

Say goodbye to ‘South Side.’

HBO Max has decided not to pick up the series for a fourth season.

via Deadline:

South Side, which first debuted on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max for Season 2 in November 2021 , follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do, they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, the show offers an authentic look into what life on the South Side is all about.

Season 3 debuted on the streamer in December.

“While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a fourth season of South Side, we are so proud of the rich world Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin created,” said an HBO Max spokesperson. “We thank them and Michael Blieden, Tony Hernandez, the supremely talented cast and crew, and our partners at MTV Entertainment Studios. For three seasons, this beloved series balanced cutting, hyperlocal social commentary about life on the South Side of Chicago with silly, sometimes zany humor. The result was a wholly unique, ambitious, and fearless comedy that could speak to everyone living the American dream.”

South Side features Bashir and Sultan Salahuddin, Riddle, Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Nefetari Spencer. The comedy, produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, is executive produced by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Michael Blieden. Tony Hernandez executive produces for JAX Media. Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.

At the rate HBO Max is canceling shows, what will they have left?